Montero (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Astros when he let up four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Montero entered in the eighth inning looking to preserve a two-run lead and left the game with the Mariners needing two runs to game the game alive. The 30-year-old quickly found himself in danger with two men on and one out but had a chance to get out of it with a double-play ground ball; however, 2020 gold glover Evan White managed to extend the inning after he missed his target throwing the ball to second and narrowed the team's lead to 5-4. Montero ended up allowing the next two men to reach and was subsequentially taken out after manager Scott Servais had seen enough with the game all of a sudden knotted at 5. His replacement wasn't much better and allowed two of the inherited runners to score before finally getting out of the nightmare inning. Montero had a nice stretch of four straight scoreless outings before Wednesday's collapse, but now has four blown saves and a 4.09 ERA on the year. It wouldn't be surprising if Servais demoted the hard-throwing righty from a share of the closer's role due to his lack of consistency so far to begin the season.