Montero, who's converted only two of five save opportunities this season, fired a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed one hit in a win over the Orioles in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday. He was credited with his first hold.

Manager Scott Servais has found some closing success with Kendall Graveman of late, with the latter converting both of his save chances. That's apparently served to displace Montero from the ninth-inning role, and at least for Thursday, bump him down into a setup slot. If both players continue to thrive in their current assignments, the arrangement could certainly endure.