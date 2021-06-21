Montero (5-2), who secured the victory in an extra-inning win over the Rays on Sunday with a perfect 10th frame, has recorded wins in consecutive games.

Montero also worked the 10th in Saturday's 6-5 win over Tampa Bay and turned in a perfect frame in that instance as well. The right-hander's two wins over the weekend series were a welcome sight, considering Montero had allowed a combined five earned runs in two of his previous three appearances. Montero still sports a bloated 5.29 ERA on the season, but the veteran's victories help make up for the fact he hasn't secured a save since May 29.