Montero walked and hit a batter but was able to successfully close out the game for his third save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Montero found himself in some trouble after walking Edwin Rios and then hitting Mookie Betts but was able to escape after getting Corey Seager to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game. It was the 30-year-old's first save since April 11, as manager Scott Servais has felt comfortable enough to also use both Kendall Graveman and Kenyan Middleton in save situations over the last week. With the Mariners yet to establish a firm closer to begin the year, it may not be worth it to use up a roster spot for Montero, considering Graveman has been the most effective pitcher out of the trio thus far and could be afforded with more opportunities for the time being.