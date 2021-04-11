Montero pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Twins.
Montero retired Nelson Cruz, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler on flyouts, needing just nine pitches to lock down the save. It was an impressive bounce-back for Montero, who suffered a blown save Saturday. The Mariners' closer is now 2-for-4 in save chances with a 3.38 ERA and 0.56 WHIP across 5.1 innings this season.
