Montero earned the save against San Francisco on Saturday, pitching 1.1 perfect innings and striking out one.

Montero blew his first save opportunity of the season Opening Day, but he rebounded with a spotless outing Saturday to pick up his first save. The right-hander entered in the eighth frame with a pair of runners aboard and induced a lineout to end the inning before breezing through a 1-2-3 ninth. He's locked into a fairly stable role as Seattle's closer after coming over from Texas in an offseason trade.