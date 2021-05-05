Montero (3-1) pitched the eighth inning of Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Baltimore to earn the win, allowing two hits and a HBP.

The outing was far from clean as Montero loaded the bases with two outs before inducing a ground out to escape the jam. His three wins are a bit misleading as he sports a 3.89 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with four saves and blown saves apiece to his name. In the past Montero has been known for his strikeouts which are currently at a career low 6.9 K/9 which makes him difficult to trust when paired with the other numbers.