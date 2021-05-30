Montero posted the save in a 3-2 win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and a strikeout against the Rangers.

Montero entered the ninth with a two-run lead and allowed one run to score before inducing a Brock Holt fly out with Joey Gallo on third to end the game. Montero has operated as Seattle's primary closer but if he continues to pitch with a 5.01 ERA others may receive opportunities in the ninth.