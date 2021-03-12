Montero, the Mariners' presumptive 2021 closer, has allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts across the two innings covering his first two Cactus League appearances.

The late arrival to spring training due to a visa issue may still have Montero a bit off-kilter, as he's been atypically hittable following a mostly effective last two seasons with the Rangers. Montero was charged with a blown save Thursday versus the Dodgers, but the Mariners figure to continue affording the hard-throwing right-hander plenty of spring opportunities to get himself right prior to Opening Day.