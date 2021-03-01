Montero, whose arrival at spring training was delayed due to a visa issue, is already throwing bullpens and will face hitters in the coming days, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander was acquired from the Rangers on Dec. 15 and is expected to have a prominent bullpen role after going 8-for-8 in save chances in Texas during the 2020 campaign. Montero, who logged 18 starts for the Mets back in 2017, proved much more effective as a reliever the last two seasons and enters spring training as the Mariners' presumptive closer, given his recent body of work, demeanor and mid-90s fastball. "That ball comes out hot," manager Scott Servais said. "It's really easy, and he is as advertised -- his level-headed and just cool kind of attitude about him on the mound. He's very confident."