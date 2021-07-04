Montero fired 2.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts during a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The veteran reliever put together a much-needed resurgent effort following three straight appearances in which he allowed multiple earned runs and saw his season ERA balloon to 6.75. Despite his effectiveness Saturday, Montero is likely to see a fairly healthy dose of low-leverage assignments until he proves he's righted his ship over an extended period.