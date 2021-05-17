Montero worked in the sixth inning of Sunday's win over Cleveland, recording his second hold despite allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk during the first two-thirds of the frame. He also recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander was utilized much earlier into the game than usual and scuffled through a 31-pitch outing. The two runs charged to Montero crossed the plate on a groundout and an error, but that's not to say he wasn't complicit in setting those runners up in scoring position considering he allowed a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced. Montero yielded a second two-bagger before getting the hook, with the amount of hard contact a continuing concern after he'd also allowed three earned runs, including a home run, two appearances prior against the Dodgers.