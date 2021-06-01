Montero fired a scoreless ninth inning in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.

Despite the fact it wasn't a save situation, Montero's assignment was still of the high-leverage variety when considering he was asked to preserve a 4-4 tie. The right-hander did so despite first creating a bit of trouble for himself by yielding back-to-back singles to Chad Pinder and Tony Kemp. Montero has had quite the rollercoaster season, converting just seven of 12 save chances, pitching to a 4.81 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 24.1 innings, and seeing his strikeout rate plummet from 2020's 27.9 percent to a 19.4 percent figure through his first 24 appearances.