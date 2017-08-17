Cash agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Thursday.

Cash struggled to a 5.28 ERA with the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate earlier in the season before being cut loose. While it's a small sample size, he's shown some promise at Triple-A, compiling a respectable 2.52 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 25 innings. The 25-year-old will report to Double-A Arkansas, where he'll look to climb his way up the Mariners' minor-league ranks.