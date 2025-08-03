Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

Arozarena scored the tying run on a Julio Rodriguez double in the sixth before launching a two-run homer to tie it again in the 10th. He's hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, collecting four homers, six RBI, seven runs and four steals in that span. For the year, the 30-year-old is slashing .249/.350/.472 with 22 home runs, 55 RBI, 63 runs and 20 steals across 477 plate appearances, and he appears to have taken over the leadoff role against right-handed pitching following the Mariners' recent trades.