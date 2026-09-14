Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two homers and four total RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Athletics.

Arozarena had a huge day at Sutter Health Park, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo blast in the seventh frame. The left fielder has swung a hot bat in September, slashing .298/.393/.596 with four homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases in 12 contests. While 2026 hasn't gone as planned for the Mariners, Arozarena has delivered a strong campaign with a .276/.373/.476 slash line, 25 homers, 75 RBI, 99 runs and 22 stolen bases across 142 games.