Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Logs three hits, steal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.
This was Arozarena's second multi-hit effort over his last 11 games. He has hit .167 (7-for-42) with a 3:16 BB:K in that span, and just one of his hits during that stretch has gone for extra bases. Arozarena lifted his batting average back up to .220 with Saturday's performance, and he's added a .712 OPS, 10 steals, seven home runs, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored across 61 contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Goes yard Friday•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Lifts homer in win•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Swipes bag Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Starting as DH on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Departs with hamstring injury•