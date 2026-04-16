Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Arozarena logged multiple hits for the fourth time in the last six games, and he's also scored seven runs in that span. The outfielder has been one of the Mariners' most reliable bats early in the season, hitting .299 with an .823 OPS through 19 contests. He's hit just one home run, but he's added seven RBI, 16 runs scored, five steals and four doubles across 81 plate appearances.