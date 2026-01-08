Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $15.65 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Arozarena is receiving a raise of more than $5 million for his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2026. The 30-year-old outfielder posted a .238/.334/.426 slash line with 27 homers, 31 stolen bases, 76 RBI and 95 runs in 160 games during the 2025 regular season.