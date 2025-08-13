Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Scores only run in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Orioles.
The 30-year-old outfielder manufactured the game's only run in the top of the first inning, singling up the middle on the first pitch he saw from Dean Kremer, swiping second with one run, and then dashing home on a Josh Naylor single. Arozarena has hit leadoff in 11 straight games, slashing .256/.347/.419 over that stretch with two homers, three steals, four RBI and nine runs, and he sits just two longs balls and two pilfers away from his first career 25-25 campaign.
