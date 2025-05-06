Arozarena (hamstring) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Athletics.

Arozarena missed the series opener against the Athletics Monday after departing Sunday's game against the Rangers due to a minor hamstring injury. The outfielder is making his return as expected Tuesday, but it comes with not having to take the outfield. With Arozarena batting as the designated hitter, Miles Mastrobuoni is starting in left field and the regular designated hitter Jorge Polanco is at second base.