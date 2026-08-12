Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Supplies Seattle's lone run Tuesday

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Mariners' 3-1 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

Both teams were kept off the board through five innings, but Arozarena got the Mariners on the board in the sixth inning with a solo home run off Ryan Weathers. It was Arozarena's second long ball of August and 15th of the season, and he's inching closer toward reaching the 20-homer mark for a sixth consecutive year. He has an .816 OPS across 478 plate appearances, which is his highest in his last six seasons in the majors.