Mariners' Reggie McClain: Contract selected by Mariners

McClain had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

McClain began the season at High-A Modesto, quickly earned a promotion to Double-A Arkansas and then was promoted again to Tacoma at the end of May. The 26-year-old had a 3.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB through 41 innings with the Rainers and should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen in the majors.