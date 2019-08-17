Mariners' Reggie McClain: Serving as opener Saturday
McClain will serve as the opener ahead of a primary pitcher for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
McClain has logged six innings out of the bullpen since having his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma back on Aug. 2, and he'll now have an opportunity to open a game for the first time. The right-hander owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP during his brief tenure with the Mariners after making stops at all three levels directly below the majors this season.
