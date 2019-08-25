Mariners' Reggie McClain: Tagged with loss Saturday
McClain (0-1) allowed a run on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.
McClain entered with one on and one out, but he allowed the inherited runner to score and then gave up another run on a Rowdy Tellez double, which was enough for the loss. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across six appearances since his contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 2.
