The Mariners have selected VanScoter with the 156th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

VanScoter, a six-foot, 190-pound lefty starter, showed major improvement from his junior year at Coastal Carolina to his final season this spring, lowering his ERA from 4.60 to 3.65 while striking out nearly a batter per inning. Since VanScoter is set to turn 24 years old in November and has already exhausted his eligibility at Coastal Carolina, the Mariners are likely to bring him aboard at an under-slot deal.