Navarro has been limited in practice and held out of game action with a hamstring injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Navarro is in camp with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee. With just 10 career major-league games under his belt (all in 2015), Navarro had a very slim chance of breaking camp with Seattle even before this injury. If he misses too many more spring games, his chances of winning a roster spot will likely fall from slim to none.