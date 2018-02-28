Mariners' Reynaldo Navarro: Battling hamstring injury
Navarro has been limited in practice and held out of game action with a hamstring injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Navarro is in camp with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee. With just 10 career major-league games under his belt (all in 2015), Navarro had a very slim chance of breaking camp with Seattle even before this injury. If he misses too many more spring games, his chances of winning a roster spot will likely fall from slim to none.
