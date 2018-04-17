Navarro (hamstring) was activated from the minor-league 7-day disabled list Tuesday, Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Navarro opened his Triple-A season on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury but is now set to return to action. The infielder slashed .278/.342/.380 with Triple-A Salt Lake of the Angels' organization last season.

