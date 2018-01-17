Navarro signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners which includes an invitation to spring training.

Navarro hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, spending each of the previous two seasons with the Angels' minor-league affiliates. He hit a respectable .278/.342/.380 across 126 games with Triple-A Salt Lake last season, but that wasn't enough for him to make it back to the show. Navarro will get a chance to compete for a bench role in spring, though he'll likely wind up as organizational infield depth in 2018.