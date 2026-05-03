The Mariners designated Thomas for assignment Sunday.

Thomas had been part of Seattle's 40-man roster for just over a year but has made just three appearances at the big-league level. He's played exclusively at Triple-A Tacoma thus far in 2026, slashing .260/.313/.328 over 144 plate appearances. Given that he's already 26 years old and producing at a below-league-average level (67 wRC+) at Triple-A, Thomas is a good bet to go unclaimed off waivers.