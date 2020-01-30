Play

Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.

Sanchez spent all of the 2019 season with Double-A Arkansas, making 27 starts and posting a 4.44 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 135:38 K:BB across 146 innings. Yoshihisa Hirano was inked to a one-year contract in a corresponding 40-man move.

More News
Our Latest Stories