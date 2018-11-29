Sanchez was traded from the Braves to the Mariners on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has found a new home after being designated for assignment by Atlanta earlier in the week. The 21-year-old southpaw spent time across multiple levels in 2018, posting a combined 3.79 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 73.2 innings.

