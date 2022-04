O'Brien was traded from Cincinnati to Seattle in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations Saturday.

O'Brien was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Wednesday in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Nick Lodolo. O'Brien pitched primarily out of the rotation for Triple-A Louisville in 2021, posting a 4.55 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 121:55 K:BB across 112.2 innings.