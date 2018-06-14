Mariners' Rob Whalen: Called up from minors
Whalen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Thursday's game against Boston.
Whalen will provide a little extra depth for the Mariners' pitching staff as he has the ability to make a spot start in addition to serving out of a long relief role, which he will likely settle into moving forward. Over 13 starts with Triple-A Tacoma this season, the right-hander logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 62:25 K:BB across 72 innings.
