Whalen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Thursday's game against Boston.

Whalen will provide a little extra depth for the Mariners' pitching staff as he has the ability to make a spot start in addition to serving out of a long relief role, which he will likely settle into moving forward. Over 13 starts with Triple-A Tacoma this season, the right-hander logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 62:25 K:BB across 72 innings.

