Whalen could be the Mariners' fifth starter if the team opts to utilize a five-man rotation in Erasmo Ramirez's (lat) absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Whalen has been really sharp this spring, allowing just two runs in 13 innings pitched while producing a 19:4 K:BB in that span. The Mariners will be able to go with a four-man rotation until April 11 if they so choose, but there is a chance that Ramirez won't be ready by then. Ariel Miranda is another option to fill the void in that case, but Whalen's outstanding spring showing is giving manager Scott Servais a lot to think about. Whalen may still start the season in the minors, but he could spend more time in the majors if he can carry this strong Cactus League performance into the regular season.