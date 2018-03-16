Mariners' Rob Whalen: Gunning for final rotation spot
Whalen could be the Mariners' fifth starter if the team opts to utilize a five-man rotation in Erasmo Ramirez's (lat) absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Whalen has been really sharp this spring, allowing just two runs in 13 innings pitched while producing a 19:4 K:BB in that span. The Mariners will be able to go with a four-man rotation until April 11 if they so choose, but there is a chance that Ramirez won't be ready by then. Ariel Miranda is another option to fill the void in that case, but Whalen's outstanding spring showing is giving manager Scott Servais a lot to think about. Whalen may still start the season in the minors, but he could spend more time in the majors if he can carry this strong Cactus League performance into the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Rips through Rockies in Tuesday start•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Pair of unearned runs Thursday•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Impressive in spot start•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Filling in for King Felix on Saturday•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Reinstated to 40-man•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Placed on restricted list Sunday•
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.