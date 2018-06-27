Mariners' Rob Whalen: Hits minor-league DL
Whalen (shoulder) was placed on the 7-day DL at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Rainiers play-by-play broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Whalen leads the Rainiers with seven wins, which he's garnered over 14 starts. Curto reports that Whalen left his most recent start against Salt Lake last Thursday with shoulder stiffness, which led to Tuesday's designation. The 24-year-old has made one appearance at the big-league level this season as well, firing four scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk against the Red Sox on June 15.
More News
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Called up from minors•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Walloped in Sunday's start•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Gunning for final rotation spot•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Rips through Rockies in Tuesday start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...