Mariners' Rob Whalen: Pair of unearned runs Thursday
Whalen (0-1) allowed two unearned runs on four hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batsman over three innings in Thursday's 4-0 Cactus League loss to the Giants. He struck out three.
As his line implies, the 23-year-old undeniably had some location problems, but he also kept the strikeouts coming. Whalen is up to nine whiffs over eight spring innings, and one of the two unearned runs he allowed Thursday came on a double-play ball. Whalen's pair of exhibition starts have come as a result of Felix Hernandez's forearm injury, and with the latter beginning to ramp up his activity level in anticipation of a return, Thursday's turn may have been Whalen's last in the spring rotation. However, he's expected to continue getting a look out of the bullpen in anticipation of a potentially steady relief role with the big-league club at some point during the coming season.
More News
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Impressive in spot start•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Filling in for King Felix on Saturday•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Reinstated to 40-man•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Placed on restricted list Sunday•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Rob Whalen: Brought up to Seattle•
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...