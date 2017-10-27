Whalen (personal) was reinstated to the Mariners' 40-man roster Friday.

Whalen was initially placed on the restricted list in order to deal with "personal issues" but was added back onto the roster almost a month after Seattle's season came to a close. The right-hander only appeared in two games for the Mariners this season, and spent most of his time with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 6.58 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 10 starts.