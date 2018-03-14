Whalen compiled nine strikeouts while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Tuesday's 8-7 Cactus League loss to the Rockies.

The emerging right-hander was masterful over his time on the mound, particularly utilizing his curveball with great effectiveness, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Whalen has now racked up 19 whiffs over 13 spring innings, putting himself squarely in consideration for the fifth starter role if Erasmo Ramirez (lat) remains sidelined for the start of the regular season as expected. Manager Scott Servais seemed especially impressed with the fact that Whalen made an outing where he may have not been at his sharpest look like his best of spring through prudent use of his breaking ball. "Awesome outing by Whalen, highlight of the day. He probably didn't have his best stuff. He had a really good curveball. I thought the velocity was a tick back from what we've seen earlier in camp. But the curveball was outstanding."