Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto believes that Ray (elbow) could return in the middle of May, but that it's just a guess at this point, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Ray has not resumed a throwing program as of yet as he recovers from the flexor strain he suffered in his first start of the season March 31. The left-hander will need to throw several bullpens and make at least a couple of rehab starts before he rejoins the Seattle rotation. It's just as possible that Ray will be making his return for the Mariners in June or later at this point.