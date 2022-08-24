Ray (10-8) allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven in 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Nationals.

Ray carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, though that ended with Joey Meneses' leadoff solo home run. That was the only run against Ray in a dominant outing against a much weaker Nationals team. The southpaw has turned in four straight quality starts in August after a pair of ugly starts versus the Astros to close out July. For the season, he has a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 173:53 K:BB through 148.2 innings across 25 starts. Ray is expected to make his next start this weekend versus the Guardians.