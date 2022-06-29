Ray allowed a hit and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Tuesday.

Ray extended his streak of starts without allowing more than one run to four with another dominant performance, arguably his best of the year. He nearly got into trouble in the fourth inning, but he was able to escape having two runners in scoring position without giving anything up. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 3.78 with a 1.14 WHIP and 105:34 K:BB across 97.2 innings overall. Ray lines up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics this weekend as he looks to carry his strong pitching from June into July.