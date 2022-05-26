Ray (4-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings as the Mariners fell 4-2 to the A's. He struck out 10.

The 10 whiffs tied his season high, as Ray fired 60 of 95 pitches for strikes in his fourth quality start of the year. Home runs continue to be an issue for the southpaw, however -- he got taken deep twice Wednesday and has served up homers in five straight starts, leaving him with a 4.75 ERA and 1.48 HR/9 despite a solid 1.20 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB through 60.2 innings.