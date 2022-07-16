Ray (8-6) allowed three runs on six hits over 6.2 frames Friday, striking out 12 and earning a win over Texas.

Ray cruised through five shutout innings before coughing up a solo home run to Corey Seager in the sixth and a two-run shot to Leody Taveras in the seventh. His 12 punchouts tied a season best and it was his fifth time recording at least 10. Since his last loss June 1, Ray is 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA over his eight starts. On the year, his ERA has dropped to 3.54 alongside a stellar 135:38 K:BB through 116 frames.