Ray didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Boston, allowing three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Ray and Boston starter Kutter Crawford engaged in an unlikely pitcher's duel which prevented the reigning Cy-Young winner from earning the victory despite posting a season-high 74 game score. The 30-year-old lefty has been mostly middling this season with an ERA stuck between 3.91 and 4.97 since April 13 but has been workhorse as his 76.2 innings rank third in MLB. Ray's slated to pitch again next weekend against the Angels.