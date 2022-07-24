Ray (8-7) allowed six runs on 10 hits and struck out only one in three innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Astros.

Ray gave up solo home runs to the first two batters he faced (Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena). It didn't get better from there for the Mariners' ace, as he allowed three more runs in the second inning and another in the third before he was pulled at 62 pitches. There was no report of an injury for Ray, so it's possible this was just rust after he went nine days between starts. His quality start streak ended at seven, and he now has a 3.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 136:38 K:BB through 120 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start against these same Astros next week.