Ray has a 1.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across eight innings in three Cactus League starts.

Ray worked up to 28 pitches in his most recent start Monday against the Angels, and although he's pitched to some contact (seven hits), he' s impressively limited the damage. Ray scuffled to a 12-12 record in Mariners debut campaign in 2022, but he still generated an impressive 3.71 ERA and respectable 1.19 WHIP across 32 starts. The veteran southpaw's strikeout rate did drop from 2021's 32.1 percent in Toronto to 27.4 percent, however, but early returns this spring underscore that Ray's ability to miss bats at an above-average clip remains alive and well.