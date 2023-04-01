Ray's MRI on Saturday revealed that he's dealing with a Grade 1 flexor strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ray will be shut down for two weeks while receiving daily treatment and then will be reevaluated. The left-hander told reporters that he didn't experience any pain until the second inning of Friday's start against the Guardians. There's no timetable for Ray to return, but it appears that the 31-year-old will miss at least a month before he's able to return to the mound for the Mariners. Chris Flexen will very likely take his place in the rotation.
