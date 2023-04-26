Mariners manager Scott Servais announced Wednesday that Ray is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After landing on the injured list April 1 with a left flexor strain, Ray was hopeful that rest and rehab would be enough for him to heal from the injury and return to the Seattle rotation around the middle of May. However, with Ray having not made enough progress in the three-plus weeks since suffering the injury to even resume playing catch, he was sent in for additional tests, which revealed damage to a different area of the flexor tendon. With surgery deemed necessary, Ray's 2023 campaign will come to an end with him having made just one start. Chris Flexen has entered the rotation since Ray was first shut down with the elbow injury, but Servais suggested that the organization will re-evaluate its starting depth with the knowledge that the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner is done for the season.