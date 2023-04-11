Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters that Ray (elbow) hasn't started throwing yet but is feeling better, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ray is still waiting for clearance to throw after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain after his first start of the season on April 1. The left-hander is expected to miss at least a month of the campaign while recovering, but there's no clear timeline for the 2021 Cy Young winner.